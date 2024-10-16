NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -0.44%, Nifty down by -0.11%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹112.1, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81711.45, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹113.65 and a low of ₹111.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.15 10 115.78 20 116.07 50 118.43 100 114.08 300 97.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹113.83, ₹114.85, & ₹116.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹111.23, ₹109.65, & ₹108.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.39% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.