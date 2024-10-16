NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -0.44%, Nifty down by -0.11%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 112.55 and closed at 112.10. The stock reached a high of 113.65 and a low of 111.60 during the session.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 112.1, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81711.45, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 113.65 and a low of 111.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5115.15
10115.78
20116.07
50118.43
100114.08
30097.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 113.83, 114.85, & 116.43, whereas it has key support levels at 111.23, 109.65, & 108.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.39% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.

NBCC India share price down -0.44% today to trade at 112.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Anant Raj are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.13% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -0.44%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.50
11:08 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-0.15 (-0.1%)

Tata Power share price

460.60
11:08 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-2.9 (-0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

169.00
11:08 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.69%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

350.70
11:08 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.5 (0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,821.30
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
272.65 (5.99%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,878.90
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
8.85 (0.47%)

Page Industries share price

46,397.20
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
108.15 (0.23%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,347.20
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-54.5 (-0.35%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,300.15
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-386.75 (-8.25%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

635.20
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-31.15 (-4.67%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,605.00
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-67 (-4.01%)

Oil India share price

540.30
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-19 (-3.4%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

447.35
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
39.25 (9.62%)

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,821.30
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
272.65 (5.99%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,875.50
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
248.6 (5.37%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,414.70
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
70.3 (5.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.