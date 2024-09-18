NBCC India share are down by -0.73%, Nifty up by 0.17%

NBCC India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|178.43
|10
|179.85
|20
|182.12
|50
|181.35
|100
|164.00
|300
|136.78
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹180.62, ₹183.38, & ₹186.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹174.37, ₹170.88, & ₹168.12.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -81.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26%
The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.
NBCC India share price down -0.73% today to trade at ₹176.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers GR Infraprojects, Veer Global Infraconstruction, Asian Tea & Exports RTS, VKJ Infra Developers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.
