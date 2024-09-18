NBCC India share are down by -0.73%, Nifty up by 0.17%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 177.45 and closed at ₹ 176.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 179.4 and a low of ₹ 176.5 during the session.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹176.8, -0.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83244.26, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹179.4 and a low of ₹176.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 178.43 10 179.85 20 182.12 50 181.35 100 164.00 300 136.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹180.62, ₹183.38, & ₹186.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹174.37, ₹170.88, & ₹168.12.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -81.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 74.13 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.