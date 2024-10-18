NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -1.68%, Nifty up by 0.13%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 109.8 and closed at ₹ 108.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 109.8 and a low of ₹ 106.5 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹108.4, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81040.68, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹109.8 and a low of ₹106.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 113.92 10 114.34 20 115.52 50 118.28 100 114.35 300 97.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹112.35, ₹114.31, & ₹115.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹109.32, ₹108.25, & ₹106.29.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.83 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.74% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.38% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.43% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.