NBCC India share are down by -2.97%, Nifty up by 0.17%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 176.15 and closed at ₹ 170.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 177.5 and a low of ₹ 169.3 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹170.05, -2.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83111.68, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹177.5 and a low of ₹169.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 177.96 10 179.00 20 181.83 50 181.14 100 164.46 300 137.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹178.16, ₹181.03, & ₹182.61, whereas it has key support levels at ₹173.71, ₹172.13, & ₹169.26.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -76.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.89 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.