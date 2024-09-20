NBCC India share are up by 1.78%, Nifty up by 1.21%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹174.8, 1.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84427.4, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹176.45 and a low of ₹171.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 177.86 10 178.04 20 181.50 50 180.82 100 164.89 300 137.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹176.22, ₹180.91, & ₹184.41, whereas it has key support levels at ₹168.03, ₹164.53, & ₹159.84.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -74.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.45 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.