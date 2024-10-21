NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -3.71%, Nifty down by -0.36%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹103.95, -3.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80984.19, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹108.25 and a low of ₹103.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 111.36 10 113.51 20 114.86 50 118.18 100 114.59 300 98.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹109.51, ₹111.0, & ₹112.46, whereas it has key support levels at ₹106.56, ₹105.1, & ₹103.61.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.38 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.31% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.