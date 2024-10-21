Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -3.71%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 108 and closed at 103.95. The stock reached a high of 108.25 and a low of 103.80 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 103.95, -3.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80984.19, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 108.25 and a low of 103.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5111.36
10113.51
20114.86
50118.18
100114.59
30098.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 109.51, 111.0, & 112.46, whereas it has key support levels at 106.56, 105.1, & 103.61.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.38 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.31% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price down -3.71% today to trade at 103.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, KEC International, Anant Raj are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.3% each respectively.

