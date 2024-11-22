NBCC India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 1.32%, Nifty up by 1.01%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 88 and closed at 89.29. The stock reached a high of 89.29 and a low of 87.09 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
NBCC IndiaShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
NBCC IndiaShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

NBCC India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:15 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 89.29, 1.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78040.52, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of 89.29 and a low of 87.09 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
590.51
1094.19
2094.62
50107.06
100113.47
300102.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 90.01, 91.62, & 93.24, whereas it has key support levels at 86.78, 85.16, & 83.55.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -88.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.07 & P/B is at 10.19.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.56% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.46% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.45% in july to 3.46% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price up 1.32% today to trade at 89.29 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kalpataru Projects International are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Anant Raj are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.01% & 1.15% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsNBCC India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 1.32%, Nifty up by 1.01%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

331.85
12:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
6.05 (1.86%)

Adani Power share price

483.20
12:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
7.05 (1.48%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,142.05
12:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
27.35 (2.45%)

Tata Steel share price

141.00
12:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
0.75 (0.53%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

252.70
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
4.6 (1.85%)

Coforge share price

8,270.45
12:14 PM | 22 NOV 2024
60.2 (0.73%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

680.00
12:14 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-0.55 (-0.08%)

Federal Bank share price

208.90
12:14 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.9 (-0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Torrent Power share price

1,492.75
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-90.25 (-5.7%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.24
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-3.92 (-4.66%)

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,478.90
12:05 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-164.55 (-4.52%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

674.80
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-22.9 (-3.28%)
More from Top Losers

Praj Industries share price

732.75
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
56.85 (8.41%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

156.30
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
11.25 (7.76%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

204.95
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
14.55 (7.64%)

Raymond share price

1,529.00
12:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
102.5 (7.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.