NBCC India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 1.32%, Nifty up by 1.01%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 88 and closed at ₹ 89.29. The stock reached a high of ₹ 89.29 and a low of ₹ 87.09 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:15 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹89.29, 1.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78040.52, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹89.29 and a low of ₹87.09 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 90.51 10 94.19 20 94.62 50 107.06 100 113.47 300 102.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹90.01, ₹91.62, & ₹93.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹86.78, ₹85.16, & ₹83.55.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -88.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.07 & P/B is at 10.19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.56% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.46% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.45% in july to 3.46% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.