NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -5.17%, Nifty down by -0.5%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 101.05 and closed at ₹ 97.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 101.65 and a low of ₹ 96.85 during the session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 111.36 10 113.51 20 114.86 50 118.18 100 114.59 300 98.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹106.5, ₹110.4, & ₹112.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹100.58, ₹98.56, & ₹94.66.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -62.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.38 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.54% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.