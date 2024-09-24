NBCC India share are down by -0.82%, Nifty up by 0%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 177.35 and closed at ₹ 175.30. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 177.50 and a low of ₹ 175.10.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:02 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹175.3, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84960.64, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹177.5 and a low of ₹175.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 176.62 10 177.21 20 181.12 50 180.51 100 165.26 300 138.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹178.76, ₹181.07, & ₹183.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹173.87, ₹171.29, & ₹168.98.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -88.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.55 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.