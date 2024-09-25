NBCC India share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.1%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 174.3 and closed at 172.75. The stock reached a high of 174.6 and a low of 172.15 during the trading session.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:04 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 172.75, -0.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84898.29, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 174.6 and a low of 172.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5176.12
10177.02
20181.04
50180.30
100165.61
300138.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 176.46, 178.7, & 179.88, whereas it has key support levels at 173.04, 171.86, & 169.62.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -87.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.48 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.

NBCC India share price down -0.89% today to trade at 172.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises, Anant Raj, KEC International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.02% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
NBCC India share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

