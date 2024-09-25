NBCC India share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.1%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:04 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹172.75, -0.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84898.29, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹174.6 and a low of ₹172.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 176.12 10 177.02 20 181.04 50 180.30 100 165.61 300 138.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹176.46, ₹178.7, & ₹179.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹173.04, ₹171.86, & ₹169.62.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -87.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.48 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.