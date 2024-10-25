NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -4.54%, Nifty down by -1%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 92.2 and closed at 88.3. The stock reached a high of 92.7 and a low of 87.4 during the session.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 88.3, -4.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79377.08, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 92.7 and a low of 87.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5102.40
10108.16
20112.05
50116.91
100114.74
30098.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 94.7, 96.95, & 98.4, whereas it has key support levels at 91.0, 89.55, & 87.3.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -60.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.47% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price down -4.54% today to trade at 88.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Anant Raj are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1% & -0.86% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -4.54%, Nifty down by -1%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

145.80
12:39 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Bharat Electronics share price

262.10
12:39 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-3.43%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,031.35
12:39 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-247.55 (-19.36%)

ITC share price

482.90
12:39 PM | 25 OCT 2024
11.05 (2.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,601.20
12:31 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26.25 (1.02%)

Coforge share price

7,731.00
12:33 PM | 25 OCT 2024
32.05 (0.42%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,287.20
12:33 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-7.1 (-0.31%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,792.65
12:34 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1271.4 (-8.44%)
More from 52 Week High

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,792.65
12:34 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1271.4 (-8.44%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

702.45
12:34 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-56.5 (-7.44%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.00
12:34 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-67 (-7.14%)

Elecon Engineering Co share price

545.00
12:34 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-36.95 (-6.35%)
More from Top Losers

Laurus Labs share price

472.50
12:34 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26.5 (5.94%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

870.35
12:33 PM | 25 OCT 2024
34.5 (4.13%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

970.05
12:34 PM | 25 OCT 2024
36.8 (3.94%)

Cyient share price

1,835.10
12:33 PM | 25 OCT 2024
59.35 (3.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.