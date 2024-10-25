Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -4.54%, Nifty down by -1%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 92.2 and closed at 88.3. The stock reached a high of 92.7 and a low of 87.4 during the session.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 88.3, -4.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79377.08, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 92.7 and a low of 87.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5102.40
10108.16
20112.05
50116.91
100114.74
30098.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 94.7, 96.95, & 98.4, whereas it has key support levels at 91.0, 89.55, & 87.3.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -60.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.47% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price down -4.54% today to trade at 88.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Anant Raj are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1% & -0.86% each respectively.

