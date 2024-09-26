NBCC India share are down by -1.42%, Nifty up by 0.23%

NBCC India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|175.70
|10
|177.07
|20
|180.96
|50
|179.90
|100
|165.96
|300
|139.47
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹173.79, ₹175.4, & ₹176.29, whereas it has key support levels at ₹171.29, ₹170.4, & ₹168.79.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -82.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26%
The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.
NBCC India share price down -1.42% today to trade at ₹169.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, Anant Raj are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises, KEC International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.23% & 0.26% each respectively.