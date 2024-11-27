Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 1.4%, Nifty up by 0%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 94.79 and closed at 95.99. The stock reached a high of 96.10 and a low of 93.39 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 95.9, 1.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80005.98, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 96.1 and a low of 93.39 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
589.39
1092.09
2093.92
50105.88
100113.14
300102.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.34, 96.04, & 96.77, whereas it has key support levels at 93.91, 93.18, & 92.48.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -85.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.65 & P/B is at 10.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.28% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.46% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.45% in july to 3.46% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price up 1.4% today to trade at 95.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as KEC International are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises, Anant Raj, NCC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0% each respectively.

