NBCC India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 1.4%, Nifty up by 0%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹95.9, 1.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80005.98, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹96.1 and a low of ₹93.39 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|89.39
|10
|92.09
|20
|93.92
|50
|105.88
|100
|113.14
|300
|102.19
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹95.34, ₹96.04, & ₹96.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹93.91, ₹93.18, & ₹92.48.
NBCC India Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -85.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.65 & P/B is at 10.92.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.28% with a target price of ₹87.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.46% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.45% in july to 3.46% in the october quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.
NBCC India share price up 1.4% today to trade at ₹95.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as KEC International are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises, Anant Raj, NCC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0% each respectively.