NBCC India share are up by 1.33%, Nifty up by 0.16%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 170 and closed at ₹ 171.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 172.3 and a low of ₹ 169.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 174.55 10 176.26 20 180.69 50 179.56 100 166.29 300 139.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹171.66, ₹174.63, & ₹176.46, whereas it has key support levels at ₹166.86, ₹165.03, & ₹162.06.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -86.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.35 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.