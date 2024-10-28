Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are up by 4.21%, Nifty up by 1.1%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are up by 4.21%, Nifty up by 1.1%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 87.55 and closed at 91.65. The stock reached a high of 93.45 and a low of 85.20 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 91.65, 4.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80306.18, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 93.45 and a low of 85.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
594.85
10103.10
20109.69
50115.90
100114.60
30099.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 91.11, 94.36, & 96.19, whereas it has key support levels at 86.03, 84.2, & 80.95.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -57.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 54.86 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.07% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price up 4.21% today to trade at 91.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Brigade Enterprises are falling today, but its peers IRB Infrastructure Developers, KEC International, Anant Raj are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.1% & 1.14% each respectively.

