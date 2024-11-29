NBCC India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -1.74%, Nifty up by 0.91%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:07 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹97.1, -1.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79712.83, up by 0.85%. The stock has hit a high of ₹99.17 and a low of ₹96.64 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 91.25 10 91.37 20 94.36 50 104.92 100 112.91 300 102.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹100.48, ₹102.04, & ₹103.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹97.38, ₹95.84, & ₹94.28.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -82.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.04 & P/B is at 11.40.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.40% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.46% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.45% in july to 3.46% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.