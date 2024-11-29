NBCC India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -1.74%, Nifty up by 0.91%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:07 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹97.1, -1.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79712.83, up by 0.85%. The stock has hit a high of ₹99.17 and a low of ₹96.64 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|91.25
|10
|91.37
|20
|94.36
|50
|104.92
|100
|112.91
|300
|102.28
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹100.48, ₹102.04, & ₹103.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹97.38, ₹95.84, & ₹94.28.
NBCC India Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -82.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.04 & P/B is at 11.40.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.40% with a target price of ₹87.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.46% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.45% in july to 3.46% in the october quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.
NBCC India share price down -1.74% today to trade at ₹97.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as KEC International, Anant Raj, IRCON International are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.91% & 0.85% each respectively.