NBCC India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 4.74%, Nifty down by -0.08%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 93.95 and closed at 98.25. The stock reached a high of 98.95 and a low of 93.10 during the day.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
NBCC IndiaShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
NBCC IndiaShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

NBCC India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 98.25, 4.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80242.23, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 98.95 and a low of 93.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
593.00
10101.10
20108.44
50115.33
100114.62
30099.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.88, 97.7, & 100.05, whereas it has key support levels at 91.71, 89.36, & 87.54.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -58.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.45% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price has gained 4.74% today to trade at 98.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.

