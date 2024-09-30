NBCC India share are up by 0.82%, Nifty down by -1.07%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹ 178.6 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 178.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 179.6 during the day, while the lowest point was ₹ 174.45. Overall, the stock experienced a modest increase in value.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹178.85, 0.82% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹179.6 and a low of ₹174.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 173.97 10 175.30 20 178.48 50 179.01 100 167.03 300 140.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹182.23, ₹185.48, & ₹191.86, whereas it has key support levels at ₹172.6, ₹166.22, & ₹162.97.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -72.00% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.81 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.