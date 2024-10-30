NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are up by 5.12%, Nifty down by -0.05%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 93.95 and closed at 98.60. The stock reached a high of 98.95 and a low of 93.10 during the day.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 98.6, 5.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80299.11, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 98.95 and a low of 93.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
593.00
10101.10
20108.44
50115.33
100114.62
30099.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.88, 97.7, & 100.05, whereas it has key support levels at 91.71, 89.36, & 87.54.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -59.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.76% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price has gained 5.12% today to trade at 98.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.09% each respectively.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
