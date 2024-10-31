NBCC India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -0.98%, Nifty down by -0.42%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day for NBCC India, the stock opened at ₹ 97.05 and closed at ₹ 96.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 97.90, while the lowest was ₹ 95.65.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹96.1, -0.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79512.35, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹97.9 and a low of ₹95.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 92.42 10 99.23 20 107.15 50 114.74 100 114.70 300 99.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹99.42, ₹102.04, & ₹105.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹93.61, ₹90.42, & ₹87.8.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -81.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.47% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.