NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -0.56%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹97.1, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹97.9 and a low of ₹95.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 92.42 10 99.23 20 107.15 50 114.74 100 114.70 300 99.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹98.1, ₹99.14, & ₹100.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹95.78, ₹94.5, & ₹93.46.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -75.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.40% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.