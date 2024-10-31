Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 97.05 and closed slightly higher at 97.10. The stock reached a high of 97.90 during the day and a low of 95.65. Overall, the trading session saw a modest increase in price, with fluctuations within the mentioned range.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 97.1, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 97.9 and a low of 95.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
592.42
1099.23
20107.15
50114.74
100114.70
30099.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 98.1, 99.14, & 100.42, whereas it has key support levels at 95.78, 94.5, & 93.46.

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -75.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.40% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price up 0.05% today to trade at 97.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises are falling today, but its peers KEC International, Anant Raj are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

