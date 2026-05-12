In diversification push, NCDEX eyes equity derivatives debut in 12 months, cash segment by year-end

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) plans to launch equity derivatives in the next 12 months in a bid to diversify beyond its core agricultural commodities business, said an official familiar with the matter. The exchange also looks to launch equity cash segment trading by this year end.
“NCDEX is planning to launch equity derivatives by June 2027. This is part of their plan to foray into segments other than agri commodities,” said the official who did not wish to be named. “The exchange will initially launch one weekly options contract and a monthly options contract.”
The move will mark one of the most ambitious expansion plans of the exchange since it began operations in 2003 after the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government lifted a four-decade ban on commodity derivatives trading. Over the years, NCDEX has built its identity around agricultural commodities, and is now trying to reposition itself in India’s much larger equity markets ecosystem.