India’s private credit market is off to a busy start of the year with two firms planning new funds that combined would top $1 billion, as they seek to tap demand from investors for high-yielding debt.

Neo Asset Management, founded in 2021 and backed by venture company Peak XV Partners as well as Japanese financial group MUFG, aims to raise as much as 60 billion rupees ($699 million) for its second private credit fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, executive director of Avendus Structured Credit Funds, told reporters that 25-year-old Mumbai-based Avendus PE Investment Advisors Pvt is launching a third private credit fund to raise as much as 40 billion rupees.

Private credit is growing in India alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans for infrastructure projects, which have created a need for middle-market funding for everything from solar power to roads. A report last year by consulting firm Ernst & Young LLP said that deals in the country could total $10 billion by the end of 2024.

“This asset class is bridging a critical financing gap which existed between traditional debt and equity, making it one of the fastest growing,” Nilesh Dhedhi, managing director at Avendus Finance Pvt. said at the event.