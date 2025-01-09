India's private credit market is thriving, with Neo Asset Management and Avendus PE Investment Advisors planning to raise over $1 billion through new funds. The growth is driven by increased demand for high-yielding debt

India’s private credit market is off to a busy start of the year with two firms planning new funds that combined would top $1 billion, as they seek to tap demand from investors for high-yielding debt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neo Asset Management, founded in 2021 and backed by venture company Peak XV Partners as well as Japanese financial group MUFG, aims to raise as much as 60 billion rupees ($699 million) for its second private credit fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, executive director of Avendus Structured Credit Funds, told reporters that 25-year-old Mumbai-based Avendus PE Investment Advisors Pvt is launching a third private credit fund to raise as much as 40 billion rupees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Private credit is growing in India alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans for infrastructure projects, which have created a need for middle-market funding for everything from solar power to roads. A report last year by consulting firm Ernst & Young LLP said that deals in the country could total $10 billion by the end of 2024.

“This asset class is bridging a critical financing gap which existed between traditional debt and equity, making it one of the fastest growing," Nilesh Dhedhi, managing director at Avendus Finance Pvt. said at the event.