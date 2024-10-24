Nestle India, Prince Pipes & Fittings & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Nestle India, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Birla Corporation, Indusind Bank, Capri Global Capital

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Nestle India, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Birla Corporation, Indusind Bank, Capri Global Capital hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -9.25(-0.04%) points and Sensex was down by -49.15(-0.06%) points at 24 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 466.95(0.91%) points at 24 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Piramal Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Coforge, Mindspace Business Parks REIT hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
