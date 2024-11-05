Nestle India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2247 and closed at 2255.15. The stock reached a high of 2266.20 and a low of 2244 during the day.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Nestle IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Nestle IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Nestle India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2255.15, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78313.3, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 2266.2 and a low of 2244 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52272.26
102291.56
202389.46
502507.23
1002521.75
3002519.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2278.8, 2310.95, & 2334.9, whereas it has key support levels at 2222.7, 2198.75, & 2166.6.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 61.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 66.93 & P/B is at 55.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.95% with a target price of 2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price up 0.4% today to trade at 2255.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Britannia Industries are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, ADANI WILMAR are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.5% & -0.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNestle India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.10
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.15 (2.14%)

Bharat Electronics share price

279.65
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-4.4 (-1.55%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.55
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.2 (-0.08%)

Tata Motors share price

827.50
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.4 (0.41%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,335.30
12:06 PM | 5 NOV 2024
15.65 (1.19%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,611.00
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-101.75 (-5.94%)

Torrent Power share price

1,691.90
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-104.85 (-5.84%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,121.90
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-238.2 (-5.46%)

ABB India share price

7,005.35
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-357 (-4.85%)
More from Top Losers

Eid Parry India share price

812.15
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
29.75 (3.8%)

Redington India share price

196.10
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
7.1 (3.76%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,322.20
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
45.5 (3.56%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

152.45
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.05 (3.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.