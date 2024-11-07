Nestle India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -1.14%, Nifty down by -0.92%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at ₹ 2289.95 and closed at ₹ 2249.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2289.95 and a low of ₹ 2242.45 during the day.

Nestle India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:15 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2249.6, -1.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79599.35, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2289.95 and a low of ₹2242.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2266.98 10 2280.69 20 2373.19 50 2501.14 100 2519.18 300 2517.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2285.08, ₹2293.22, & ₹2306.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2263.43, ₹2249.92, & ₹2241.78.

Nestle India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 58.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.81 & P/B is at 56.21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.22% with a target price of ₹2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.