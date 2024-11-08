Nestle India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹ 2270 and closed at ₹ 2277.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2284.35 and a low of ₹ 2259 during the trading session.

Nestle India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2277.6, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79353.99, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2284.35 and a low of ₹2259 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2266.19 10 2271.90 20 2357.28 50 2495.41 100 2516.34 300 2515.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2283.63, ₹2305.82, & ₹2326.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2240.48, ₹2219.52, & ₹2197.33.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 18.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.43 & P/B is at 55.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.85% with a target price of ₹2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

