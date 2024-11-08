Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Nestle India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Livemint

Nestle India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2270 and closed at 2277.6. The stock reached a high of 2284.35 and a low of 2259 during the trading session.

Nestle IndiaShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Nestle India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2277.6, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79353.99, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 2284.35 and a low of 2259 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52266.19
102271.90
202357.28
502495.41
1002516.34
3002515.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2283.63, 2305.82, & 2326.78, whereas it has key support levels at 2240.48, 2219.52, & 2197.33.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 18.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.43 & P/B is at 55.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.85% with a target price of 2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price up 0.62% today to trade at 2277.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods, ADANI WILMAR are falling today, but its peers Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.