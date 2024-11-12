Nestle India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.47%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2299.25 and closed at 2268.40. The stock reached a high of 2299.25 and a low of 2262 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Nestle India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2268.4, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79484.14, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 2299.25 and a low of 2262 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52268.94
102270.60
202321.97
502480.73
1002508.42
3002511.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2297.9, 2316.7, & 2338.55, whereas it has key support levels at 2257.25, 2235.4, & 2216.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was -13.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.91 & P/B is at 56.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.30% with a target price of 2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price down -0.47% today to trade at 2268.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer are falling today, but its peers Patanjali Foods, ADANI WILMAR are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.02% each respectively.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
