Nestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.85%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:23 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2238.65, -0.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78211.12, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2254.7 and a low of ₹2222.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2268.94 10 2270.60 20 2321.97 50 2480.73 100 2508.42 300 2511.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2278.27, ₹2304.03, & ₹2317.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2238.92, ₹2225.33, & ₹2199.57.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.23 & P/B is at 55.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.76% with a target price of ₹2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.