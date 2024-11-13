Nestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.85%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2254.7 and closed at 2238.65. The stock reached a high of 2254.7 and a low of 2222.05 during the day.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Nestle IndiaShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Nestle IndiaShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Nestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:23 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2238.65, -0.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78211.12, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 2254.7 and a low of 2222.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52268.94
102270.60
202321.97
502480.73
1002508.42
3002511.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2278.27, 2304.03, & 2317.62, whereas it has key support levels at 2238.92, 2225.33, & 2199.57.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.23 & P/B is at 55.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.76% with a target price of 2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price down -0.85% today to trade at 2238.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, ADANI WILMAR are falling today, but its peers Britannia Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.71% & -0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.85%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

283.70
11:24 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-6.55 (-2.26%)

Tata Steel share price

140.15
11:24 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-4 (-2.77%)

Tata Motors share price

786.40
11:24 AM | 13 NOV 2024
1.45 (0.18%)

Tata Power share price

408.90
11:24 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.35 (-1.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

62.50
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.45 (-8.02%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,113.60
11:21 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-76.05 (-6.39%)

Suzlon Energy share price

55.62
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-3.77 (-6.35%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

927.70
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-59.7 (-6.05%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

310.85
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
26.7 (9.4%)

Piramal Pharma share price

263.50
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
12.95 (5.17%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,245.15
11:21 AM | 13 NOV 2024
41.4 (3.44%)

Medplus Health Services share price

698.25
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
22.6 (3.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.000.00
    Chennai
    77,311.000.00
    Delhi
    77,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.