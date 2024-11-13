Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Nestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.85%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.85%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Livemint

Nestle India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2254.7 and closed at 2238.65. The stock reached a high of 2254.7 and a low of 2222.05 during the day.

Nestle IndiaShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Nestle India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:23 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2238.65, -0.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78211.12, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 2254.7 and a low of 2222.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52268.94
102270.60
202321.97
502480.73
1002508.42
3002511.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2278.27, 2304.03, & 2317.62, whereas it has key support levels at 2238.92, 2225.33, & 2199.57.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.23 & P/B is at 55.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.76% with a target price of 2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price down -0.85% today to trade at 2238.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, ADANI WILMAR are falling today, but its peers Britannia Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.71% & -0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.