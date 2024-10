Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are down by -1.96%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Nestle India Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2436, -1.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81479.87, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2497.95 and a low of ₹2432 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2525.15 10 2586.79 20 2620.25 50 2554.38 100 2538.60 300 2538.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2500.97, ₹2516.53, & ₹2531.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2470.92, ₹2456.43, & ₹2440.87.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 251.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 73.83 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.17% with a target price of ₹2635.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.05% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.81% in march to 4.05% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.10% in march to 11.94% in the june quarter.