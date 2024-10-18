Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are down by -1.44%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2383.95 and closed at 2345.55. The stock reached a high of 2383.95 and a low of 2327 during the day.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2345.55, -1.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81058.37, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 2383.95 and a low of 2327 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52494.92
102541.92
202613.57
502554.51
1002538.43
3002538.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2446.1, 2515.5, & 2556.05, whereas it has key support levels at 2336.15, 2295.6, & 2226.2.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 70.88 & P/B is at 58.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.78% with a target price of 2575.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price down -1.44% today to trade at 2345.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers ADANI WILMAR are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.06% each respectively.

