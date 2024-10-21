Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are up by 0.49%, Nifty down by -0.38%

Livemint

Nestle India Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2359.95 and closed at 2361.05. The stock reached a high of 2365.5 and a low of 2333.3 during the day.

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2361.05, 0.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81008.45, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 2365.5 and a low of 2333.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52435.84
102487.36
202593.01
502549.02
1002536.32
3002536.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2380.8, 2411.0, & 2438.35, whereas it has key support levels at 2323.25, 2295.9, & 2265.7.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 70.03 & P/B is at 58.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.61% with a target price of 2517.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price has gained 0.49% today, currently at 2361.05, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.38% & -0.27% each respectively.

