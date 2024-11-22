Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2219.6 and closed at 2232.75. The stock reached a high of 2238.55 and a low of 2205.1 during the day.

Nestle India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:26 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2232.75, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78057.28, up by 1.17%. The stock has hit a high of 2238.55 and a low of 2205.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52221.80
102248.65
202264.67
502446.85
1002490.48
3002503.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2228.57, 2244.53, & 2265.32, whereas it has key support levels at 2191.82, 2171.03, & 2155.07.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was -12.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.75% with a target price of 2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price has gained 1.01% today to trade at 2232.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.2% & 1.17% each respectively.

