Nestle India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at ₹ 2219.6 and closed at ₹ 2232.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2238.55 and a low of ₹ 2205.1 during the day.

Nestle India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:26 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2232.75, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78057.28, up by 1.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2238.55 and a low of ₹2205.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2221.80 10 2248.65 20 2264.67 50 2446.85 100 2490.48 300 2503.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2228.57, ₹2244.53, & ₹2265.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2191.82, ₹2171.03, & ₹2155.07.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was -12.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.75% with a target price of ₹2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

