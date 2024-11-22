Nestle India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:26 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2232.75, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78057.28, up by 1.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2238.55 and a low of ₹2205.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2221.80
|10
|2248.65
|20
|2264.67
|50
|2446.85
|100
|2490.48
|300
|2503.18
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2228.57, ₹2244.53, & ₹2265.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2191.82, ₹2171.03, & ₹2155.07.
Nestle India Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was -12.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.75% with a target price of ₹2495.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
Nestle India share price has gained 1.01% today to trade at ₹2232.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as