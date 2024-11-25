Nestle India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 1.4%, Nifty up by 1.82%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:17 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2279.65, 1.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80447.03, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2279.8 and a low of ₹2255 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2214.81 10 2240.64 20 2253.69 50 2435.61 100 2484.59 300 2500.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2263.77, ₹2282.63, & ₹2312.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2215.12, ₹2185.33, & ₹2166.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 29.03% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The current P/E of the stock is at 66.96 & P/B is at 55.51.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.45% with a target price of ₹2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

