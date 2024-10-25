Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are up by 0.64%, Nifty down by -0.99%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at ₹ 2279.95 and closed at ₹ 2274.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2286.05 and a low of ₹ 2258. Overall, the day's trading reflected a slight decline from the opening price.

Nestle India Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2274.45, 0.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79377.08, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2286.05 and a low of ₹2258 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2352.45 10 2423.69 20 2538.67 50 2539.29 100 2532.86 300 2533.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2328.0, ₹2396.0, & ₹2452.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2204.0, ₹2148.0, & ₹2080.0.

Nestle India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 291.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.30 & P/B is at 55.79. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.36% with a target price of ₹2510.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.