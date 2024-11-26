Nestle India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.53%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹ 2274.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 2272.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2274.95 during the day and a low of ₹ 2250.75. Overall, the trading session reflected a small decline from the opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2214.81 10 2240.64 20 2253.69 50 2435.61 100 2484.59 300 2500.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2281.82, ₹2301.43, & ₹2319.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2244.42, ₹2226.63, & ₹2207.02.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was -7.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.25 & P/B is at 55.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.78% with a target price of ₹2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

