Business News/ Markets / Nestle India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.53%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.53%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2274.95 and closed slightly lower at 2272.70. The stock reached a high of 2274.95 during the day and a low of 2250.75. Overall, the trading session reflected a small decline from the opening price.

Nestle IndiaShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Nestle India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:20 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2272.7, 0.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79997.82, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 2274.95 and a low of 2250.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52214.81
102240.64
202253.69
502435.61
1002484.59
3002500.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2281.82, 2301.43, & 2319.22, whereas it has key support levels at 2244.42, 2226.63, & 2207.02.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was -7.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.25 & P/B is at 55.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.78% with a target price of 2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price up 0.53% today to trade at 2272.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ADANI WILMAR are falling today, but its peers Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.06% & -0.14% each respectively.

