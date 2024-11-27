Nestle India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.43%, Nifty up by 0%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:00 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2256, -0.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80005.98, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2279.85 and a low of ₹2250.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2214.81 10 2240.64 20 2253.69 50 2435.61 100 2484.59 300 2500.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2285.17, ₹2305.28, & ₹2322.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2247.72, ₹2230.38, & ₹2210.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was -7.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.50 & P/B is at 55.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.59% with a target price of ₹2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

