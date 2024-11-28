Nestle India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -1.14%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at ₹ 2278.55 and closed at ₹ 2246.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2278.55 and a low of ₹ 2242.60 during the trading session.

Nestle India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2246.95, -1.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79570.23, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2278.55 and a low of ₹2242.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2230.24 10 2240.36 20 2253.73 50 2430.06 100 2481.87 300 2499.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2282.18, ₹2292.67, & ₹2308.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2255.83, ₹2239.97, & ₹2229.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 96.21% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.76 & P/B is at 56.17.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.04% with a target price of ₹2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.