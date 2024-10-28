Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are up by 2.38%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Nestle India Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2310.85
|10
|2373.35
|20
|2492.28
|50
|2530.19
|100
|2529.34
|300
|2529.81
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2279.77, ₹2297.88, & ₹2309.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2250.27, ₹2238.88, & ₹2220.77.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 116.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.42% with a target price of ₹2510.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
Nestle India share price has gained 2.38% today to trade at ₹2315.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess