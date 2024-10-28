Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are up by 2.38%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2261.3 and closed at 2315.05. The stock reached a high of 2319 and a low of 2257.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance with a notable increase in price.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2315.05, 2.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80304.68, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 2319 and a low of 2257.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52310.85
102373.35
202492.28
502530.19
1002529.34
3002529.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2279.77, 2297.88, & 2309.27, whereas it has key support levels at 2250.27, 2238.88, & 2220.77.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 116.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.36 & P/B is at 55.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.42% with a target price of 2510.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price has gained 2.38% today to trade at 2315.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

