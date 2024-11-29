Nestle India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Nestle India share price are up by 0.82%, Nifty up by 0.89%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at ₹ 2228 and closed at ₹ 2257.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2258.45 and had a low of ₹ 2228 during the session. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market movement.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2240.77 10 2237.30 20 2253.95 50 2424.85 100 2479.00 300 2498.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2273.73, ₹2312.37, & ₹2335.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2212.23, ₹2189.37, & ₹2150.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 36.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

The current P/E of the stock is at 66.63 & P/B is at 55.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.54% with a target price of ₹2495.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.54% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.37% in june to 4.54% in the september quarter.

