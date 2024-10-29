Nestle India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Nestle India share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹ 2278 and closed at ₹ 2270. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2285.95 and a low of ₹ 2260.5 during the day.

Nestle India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price ₹2270, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.41, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2285.95 and a low of ₹2260.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2310.85 10 2373.35 20 2492.28 50 2530.19 100 2529.34 300 2528.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2306.85, ₹2344.4, & ₹2369.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2243.9, ₹2218.5, & ₹2180.95.

Nestle India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 172.19% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.70 & P/B is at 56.12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.57% with a target price of ₹2510.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.