Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are down by -0.32%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2278 and closed at 2265.25. The stock reached a high of 2285.95 and a low of 2260.5 during the day.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:19 today, Nestle India shares are trading at price 2265.25, -0.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79559.41, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 2285.95 and a low of 2260.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52310.85
102373.35
202492.28
502530.19
1002529.34
3002528.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2306.85, 2344.4, & 2369.8, whereas it has key support levels at 2243.9, 2218.5, & 2180.95.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 12.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.70 & P/B is at 56.12.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.80% with a target price of 2510.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Nestle India share price down -0.32% today to trade at 2265.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Britannia Industries, Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, ADANI WILMAR are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.68% & -0.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are down by -0.32%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

141.00
11:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-6.1 (-4.15%)

Federal Bank share price

196.15
11:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.45 (6.2%)

Tata Motors share price

844.80
11:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-33.9 (-3.86%)

Tata Steel share price

146.95
11:20 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.5 (-1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

253.75
11:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
7.35 (2.98%)
More from 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

319.35
11:09 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-26.35 (-7.62%)

Ksb share price

780.05
11:09 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-51.85 (-6.23%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.00
11:11 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-21.75 (-5.84%)

Tata Motors share price

839.80
11:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-38.9 (-4.43%)
More from Top Losers

Syrma SGS Technology share price

473.40
11:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
41.75 (9.67%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

310.50
11:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
23 (8%)

Gillette India share price

9,220.00
11:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
667.1 (7.8%)

Federal Bank share price

196.45
11:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.75 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.